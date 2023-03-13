Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Flags lowered in Virginia in honor of firefighter killed in crash

Officials with the Virginia Division of Forestry said firefighter Rocky Wood was killed...
Officials with the Virginia Division of Forestry said firefighter Rocky Wood was killed Thursday while fighting a wildfire in Buchanan County.(Town of Haysi)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Flags have been ordered lowered in Virginia for Monday in honor of a firefighter killed in a crash last week.

Rocky Wood, forest technician for the division of forestry and chief of the Haysi Volunteer Fire Department, died in an ATV crash Thursday while responding to a 15-acre wildfire.

Governor Glenn Youngkin issued the flag order early Monday:

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of Rocky Shane Wood, of the Virginia Department of Forestry, the Vice Mayor of the town of Haysi and Chief of the Haysi Volunteer Fire Department. He was killed while fighting a wildfire in Buchanan County.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered immediately on Monday, March 13, 2023 and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 13th day of March 2023.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norovirus or the "stomach flu" may be on the rise, so health officials are urging parent to...
Families urged to keep sick kids home longer after stomach virus breaks out in schools
City confirms four RPS students shot Friday night in separate incidents
Four RPS students shot Friday night
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Chilly rain lingers into Monday morning
In an online letter, the school system let families know how students can receive mental health...
Four RPS students shot Friday night; one dead
Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact...
Chesterfield Police search for convienence store robber

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Education is holding six in-person hearings about the draft history...
Virginia to hold public hearings on third version of history standards
Goochland Middle and High schools are closed Monday due to a heating system issue.
Heating issue closes 2 Goochland County schools
The UVA men's basketball team earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament.
News to Know for Monday, March 13
Early voting for the 9th district senate seat race is from March 13th through March 25th.
Early voting begins for 9th Senate District seat