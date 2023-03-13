Five Virginia teams prepare for March Madness

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The brackets are out as the Commonwealth of Virginia gears up for March Madness to kick off Tuesday, March 14.

The NCAA tournament is back, with plenty of Virginia teams you’ll see on your bracket!

Here’s a breakdown:

Virginia Commonwealth University Men’s Basketball

VCU has major momentum after winning the A-10 Championship in Brooklyn, NY, on Sunday.

Now, the No. 12 seed Rams are dancing their way into the biggest tournament in college basketball.

“It’s been a really busy last 24 hours of people celebrating, being excited,” VCU Director of Athletics Ed McLaughlin said. “There’s nothing like it, seeing the energy in the room and having our families there. It was really a special time that a lot of us remember for a long time.”

This is VCU’s eighth appearance in the NCAA tournament in the last 10 years.

McLaughlin says they know fans want to be there to cheer on the team, so plans are in the works to make it happen.

“We are working on buses to take students up who work in our Department of Student Affairs and fan buses as well. We can arrange that,” McLaughlin said. “We’re not a travel agency by any stretch of the imagination, but, you know, whatever we can do to help fans get up there.”

The Rams tip-off against No. 4 St. Mary’s in the First Round on Friday in Albany, NY, at 2 p.m. EST.

University of Virginia Men’s Basketball

The Virginia Cavaliers also punched a ticket to the big dance as a No. 4 seed after losing to Duke in the ACC Championship.

UVA will make its 25th overall NCAA Tournament appearance and first since earning a No. 4 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

This is Virginia’s ninth NCAA Tournament appearance under three-time National and four-time ACC Coach of the Year Tony Bennett.

The 2019 NCAA champion Cavaliers have compiled an all-time record of 35-23 in 24 NCAA tournaments.

The Hoos will face 13-seed Furman in the First Round on Thursday in Orlando, Florida, at 12:40 p.m. EST.

Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball

The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team earned the No. 1 seed in the Seattle 3 region after winning the program’s first-ever ACC title.

This is also the first time the women’s team has been ranked top seed in the NCAA tournament.

The star-studded team rose to glory thanks to Coach Kenny Brooks, two-time ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley, and ACC Championship MVP Georgia Amoore.

The Hokies will host No. 16 Chattanooga on Friday in Blacksburg at 5:30 p.m. EST.

James Madison Women’s Basketball

In its first season in the Sun Belt, James Madison women’s basketball captured the Sun Belt Regular Season and Conference titles.

After an 81-51 win over Texas State on Sunday, the Dukes are headed to the NCAA Tournament.

No. 14 James Madison will be on the road Saturday at No. 3 Ohio State at 1:30 p.m. EST.

Norfolk State Women’s Basketball

No. 16 Norfolk State will be on the road Saturday at No. 1 South Carolina at 2 p.m. EST.

Click here to view the full Men’s NCAA Tournament bracket.

Click here to view the full Women’s NCAA Tournament bracket.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.