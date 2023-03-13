Early voting begins for 9th Senate District seat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Early voting begins Monday for the 9th Senate District seat, which opened after Jennifer McClellan won a special election for a U.S. House seat.

This race features Democrat Lamont Bagby and Republican Stephen Imholt.

Early voting is from March 13 through March 25, with in-person voting taking place on Tuesday, March 28.

Whoever wins this race will have to fend off any potential primary challengers again this June, and then will run with all 140 members of the General Assembly for re-election in the fall.

The 9th Senate District includes parts of the city of Richmond, Hanover County and Henrico County, and all of Charles City County.

