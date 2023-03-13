Your Money with Carlson Financial
Chesterfield offering free medication disposal pouches, locking storage bags

The Chesterfield Police Department and select libraries will be offering disposal bags and locking storage bags for anyone with prescription drugs in the area.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) -This spring, Chesterfield County is promoting the proper disposal and storage of expired or unused medication through the “Don’t Be An Accidental Drug Dealer” campaign.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 61% of people 12 and older who misuse prescription pain relievers get them from a friend or family member.

The county hopes to curb this statistic by offering free medication disposal pouches and locking bags available for pick-up at select locations throughout the area.

Residents can pick up their free drug-deactivation pouches and locking bags at the following locations:

Chesterfield County Public Library locations

  • Bon Air Library - 9103 Rattlesnake Road
  • Central Library – 7051 Lucy Corr Blvd.
  • Chester Library - 11800 Centre St.
  • Clover Hill Library - 6701 Deer Run Drive
  • Enon Library - 1801 Enon Church Road
  • Ettrick-Matoaca Library - 4501 River Road
  • LaPrade Library - 9000 Hull Street Road
  • Meadowdale Library - 4301 Meadowdale Blvd.
  • North Courthouse Road Library - 325 Courthouse Road

Chesterfield County Police Department

  • Police Administration Building Lobby Desk, 10001 Iron Bridge Road

