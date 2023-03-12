Virginia Tech, James Madison land in Seattle 3 region of women’s NCAA Tournament
(WDBJ) - The NCAA Tournament women’s bracket was officially announced at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 12.
The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team earned the No. 1 seed in the Seattle 3 region and will host No. 16 Chattanooga on Friday in Blacksburg.
No. 14 James Madison will be on the road Saturday at No. 3 Ohio State.
NCAA Tournament schedule:
First Four: March 15-16, campus locations of top 16 seeds (ESPN channels)
First round: March 17-18, campus locations of top 16 seeds (ESPN channels)
Second round: March 19-20, campus sites of top 16 seeds (ESPN channels)
Sweet 16: March 24-25, at Greenville, South Carolina (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) and Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena) (ESPN channels)
Elite Eight: March 26-27, at Greenville, South Carolina (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) and Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena) (ESPN channels)
Final Four: March 31, 7 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN), at Dallas (American Airlines Center)
National championship: April 2, 3 p.m. ET (ABC), at Dallas (American Airlines Center)
