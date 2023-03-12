Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Virginia Tech, James Madison land in Seattle 3 region of women’s NCAA Tournament

(Source: KOLD News 13)
(Source: KOLD News 13)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - The NCAA Tournament women’s bracket was officially announced at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 12.

The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team earned the No. 1 seed in the Seattle 3 region and will host No. 16 Chattanooga on Friday in Blacksburg.

No. 14 James Madison will be on the road Saturday at No. 3 Ohio State.

NCAA Tournament schedule:

First Four: March 15-16, campus locations of top 16 seeds (ESPN channels)

First round: March 17-18, campus locations of top 16 seeds (ESPN channels)

Second round: March 19-20, campus sites of top 16 seeds (ESPN channels)

Sweet 16: March 24-25, at Greenville, South Carolina (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) and Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena) (ESPN channels)

Elite Eight: March 26-27, at Greenville, South Carolina (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) and Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena) (ESPN channels)

Final Four: March 31, 7 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN), at Dallas (American Airlines Center)

National championship: April 2, 3 p.m. ET (ABC), at Dallas (American Airlines Center)

Full NCAA Tournament bracket

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norovirus or the "stomach flu" may be on the rise, so health officials are urging parent to...
Families urged to keep sick kids home longer after stomach virus breaks out in schools
City confirms four RPS students shot Friday night in separate incidents
Four RPS students shot Friday night
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Chilly rain lingers into Monday morning
In an online letter, the school system let families know how students can receive mental health...
Four RPS students shot Friday night; one dead
Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact...
Chesterfield Police search for convienence store robber

Latest News

VCU wins A-10 championship, heads to NCAA tournament
UVA Men's Basketball
Virginia earns 4-seed in South Region for NCAA Tournament
Virginia forward Kadin Shedrick (21), center, dunks against North Carolina during the second...
No. 13 Virginia beats UNC; Tar Heels could miss NCAA tourney
The Richmond Flying Squirrels are hosting three upcoming job fairs to hire part-time and...
Flying Squirrels hosting job fairs ahead 2023 season