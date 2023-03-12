Virginia earns 4-seed in South Region for NCAA Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Men’s Basketball team is the 4-seed in the South Region for the NCAA Tournament.

The Cavaliers (25-7) will face 13-seed Furman (27-7) Thursday, March 16, in Orlando. The game will tip off at 12:40pm and will be shown on TruTV.

The winner will play Saturday against the winner of 5-seed San Diego State and 12-seed Charleston in the second round.

UVA will make its 25th overall NCAA Tournament appearance and first since earning a No. 4 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

This is Virginia’s ninth NCAA Tournament appearance under three-time National and four-time ACC Coach of the Year Tony Bennett. The 2019 NCAA champion Cavaliers have compiled an all-time record of 35-23 in 24 NCAA tournaments. Virginia went 35-3 en route to the 2019 NCAA championship. UVA also advanced to the NCAA Final Four in 1981 and 1984.

