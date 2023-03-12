Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Virginia earns 4-seed in South Region for NCAA Tournament

UVA Men's Basketball
UVA Men's Basketball(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Men’s Basketball team is the 4-seed in the South Region for the NCAA Tournament.

The Cavaliers (25-7) will face 13-seed Furman (27-7) Thursday, March 16, in Orlando. The game will tip off at 12:40pm and will be shown on TruTV.

The winner will play Saturday against the winner of 5-seed San Diego State and 12-seed Charleston in the second round.

UVA will make its 25th overall NCAA Tournament appearance and first since earning a No. 4 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

This is Virginia’s ninth NCAA Tournament appearance under three-time National and four-time ACC Coach of the Year Tony Bennett. The 2019 NCAA champion Cavaliers have compiled an all-time record of 35-23 in 24 NCAA tournaments. Virginia went 35-3 en route to the 2019 NCAA championship. UVA also advanced to the NCAA Final Four in 1981 and 1984.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norovirus or the "stomach flu" may be on the rise, so health officials are urging parent to...
Families urged to keep sick kids home longer after stomach virus breaks out in schools
City confirms four RPS students shot Friday night in separate incidents
Four RPS students shot Friday night
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Chilly rain lingers into Monday morning
In an online letter, the school system let families know how students can receive mental health...
Four RPS students shot Friday night; one dead
Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact...
Chesterfield Police search for convienence store robber

Latest News

VCU wins A-10 championship, heads to NCAA tournament
(Source: KOLD News 13)
Virginia Tech, James Madison land in Seattle 3 region of women’s NCAA Tournament
Virginia forward Kadin Shedrick (21), center, dunks against North Carolina during the second...
No. 13 Virginia beats UNC; Tar Heels could miss NCAA tourney
The Richmond Flying Squirrels are hosting three upcoming job fairs to hire part-time and...
Flying Squirrels hosting job fairs ahead 2023 season