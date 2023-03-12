Your Money with Carlson Financial
VDOT to close lanes overnight on I-95 in Hanover

Drivers should expect delays at a minimum of 15-minute intervals with 45 minutes in between to allow normal traffic flow.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Motorists are asked to expect delays overnight on I-95 north and south in Hanover for a continuing bridge project on Ashcake Road.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will facilitate beam installation as part of the ongoing Ashcake Road bridge rehabilitation.

Weather permitting, two lanes will close north and southbound between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. near Lewistown Road between mile marker 89.09 and State Route 54 Ashland, Hanover, mile marker 91.74.

Northbound lane closures will occur on Thursday, March 16 and Monday, March 20, and Southbound closures on Monday and Tuesday, March 13-14.

Single-lane closures will begin between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., and double-lane closures will start between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Drivers are asked to expect traffic delays between the hours of 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Anyone with questions about the project can call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or visit https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/.

