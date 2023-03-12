Your Money with Carlson Financial
VCU wins A-10 championship game 56 - 68

(KOLO)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The VCU Rams have scored another victory, winning against the University of Dayton men’s basketball team in the A- 10 championship game.

The Dayton Flyers took the lead in the first half with 36 points to VCU’s 30 points. The Rams came back to snag the lead in the second quarter scoring 38 points, giving VCU a big win.

VCU men’s basketball team walked away with 68 points over the Flyer’s 56 points.

Under head coach Mike Rhoades, the Rams reached their seventh A-10 Championship, making it the most appearances by any program in the league since 2012-13.

Hosted every year since 1977, the Atlantic 10 Conference men’s basketball tournament is a conference championship tournament where colleges compete to participate in the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (NCAA) Division I.

As the A-10 championship game-winner, VCU will receive the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

