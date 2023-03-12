Sunday Forecast: Cold rain arrives midday, could mix with snow to start

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A chilly rain likely this afternoon and evening, moves out tomorrow morning.

Sunday: Cloudy and cold. Light rain arrives by midday, lasting through the afternoon and evening. Rain could mix with snow or sleet to start, mainly for our western and far northwestern counties. No accumulation expected in RVA but a light coating on non-paved surfaces is possible West of I-95. 1/4″-1/2″ of rain total. Highs in the low 40s. Temperatures stuck in the 30′s for our far western and NW counties. (Precipitation Chance: 80%)

Monday: Few scattered lingering rain showers in the morning, then turning mostly cloudy to partly sunny during the afternoon. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny and windy. WNW wind 15-25mph with gusts up to 30-40mph. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny after a cold start. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 70s. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s, high around 60. (Rain Chance: 50%)

