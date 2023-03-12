Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Police: Woman steals, crashes cruiser as trooper investigates traffic accident

Police in Louisiana said a woman stole and state police cruiser and crashed it.
By Ken Daley and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A woman in Louisiana was arrested after police said she stole and crashed a state police trooper’s vehicle Saturday night.

Louisiana State Police said their troopers, along with deputies from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, pursued and apprehended 24-year-old Bethany Holmes after she smashed the marked police unit into several vehicles during her escape attempt.

Authorities said the woman jumped into the cruiser and sped away while the state police trooper was talking to people involved in a traffic accident he was investigating in the parking lot of a mall in Metairie. The pursuit took place just after 7 p.m.

According to police, Holmes led law enforcement officers on a short pursuit and was involved in “multiple minor crashes” before she was stopped and arrested.

WVUE reports no injuries occurred in the incident.

Police said Holmes was charged with two counts of hit-and-run and single counts of aggravated flight from an officer, theft of a motor vehicle, simple criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft of a firearm, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and aggravated battery.

She also was booked with driving without wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City confirms four RPS students shot Friday night in separate incidents
Four RPS students shot Friday night
Norovirus or the "stomach flu" may be on the rise, so health officials are urging parent to...
Families urged to keep sick kids home longer after stomach virus breaks out in schools
The motorcyclist collided with the SUV at the intersection of South Robinson and West Cary...
Richmond police looking for driver in West Cary Street hit-and-run
Police are not searching for any suspects during this time.
Juvenile dies from gunshot wound in Richmond
Stoney releases statement after teen killed in accidental shooting.
Richmond mayor urges gun safety after teen killed in accidental shooting

Latest News

A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
Russian advance stalls in Ukraine’s Bakhmut, think tank says
Two boats, one overturned, sit on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego....
8 dead after smuggling boat capsizes off San Diego coast
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens as she testifies during a House Ways and Means...
Yellen: No federal bailout for collapsed Silicon Valley Bank
A boy and a man ride bicycles through floodwaters in Watsonville, Calif., Saturday, March 11,...
As atmospheric river exits, another awaits to hit California