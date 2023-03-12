Experts warn against drowsy driving during Daylight Saving Time

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Now that you’ve turned the clocks ahead it’s time to also turn your attention to your driving. AAA says the start of Daylight Saving Time can cause more instances of drowsy driving as we lose an hour of sleep. It can also take time to adjust to having less daylight during your morning commute.

”If you can’t remember the last few miles that you’ve driven that’s really a moment you need to say this isn’t a good thing I need to get off the road,” said Morgan Dean who serves as the spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

To avoid this, experts recommend getting a full 7 hours of sleep before you hit the road. And if you do start feeling drowsy it’s best to pull over and get in a good stretch. You could also take a cat nap to reenergize.

”Or if you have someone else traveling with you and they can drive, maybe it’s a chance to change drivers,” Dean stated.

According to AAA, drivers need to be extra careful during the time change because dark mornings can make it harder to see school children getting on the bus as well as other pedestrians near the road. Research from the Governor’s Highway Safety Association shows that 75 percent of pedestrian fatalities happen when it’s dark outside.

”Really slow it down, focusing on seeing what’s on the roadway and around the roadway,” Dean said.

On the other hand, pedestrians should also be more cautious by avoiding dark colored clothing and not wearing earphones when crossing the street to help minimize distractions.

”Crossing at crosswalks, crossing at lights. Very , very important if you can’t do that if there’s not one near where you cross, cross in a lighted area do not cross in between vehicles it’s very hard for drivers to see you in that position,” explained Dean.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.