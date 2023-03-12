Chesterfield Police search for potential robbery suspect

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a local grocery store.

Police say a man walked into a Richmond Food Mart in the 6500 block of Route 1 just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, approached the cashier and demanded money.

The man was able to take an undisclosed amount of money and flee from the scene.

Police are describing the suspect as a black male with a beard wearing a dark-colored jacket, grey hoodie, and cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.