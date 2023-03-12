Your Money with Carlson Financial
Chesterfield Police search for potential robbery suspect

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app(Chesterfield Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a local grocery store.

Police say a man walked into a Richmond Food Mart in the 6500 block of Route 1 just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, approached the cashier and demanded money.

The man was able to take an undisclosed amount of money and flee from the scene.

Police are describing the suspect as a black male with a beard wearing a dark-colored jacket, grey hoodie, and cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

