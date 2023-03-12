Ashland ‘Train Day’ returns in April

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The popular street festival known as Ashland Train Day will return in April for an afternoon of thrills and family fun.

Presented by Trackside Grill, the railroad extravaganza taking place on Saturday, April 29, will feature freight and passenger trains, touch-a-truck, model trains, railroad history, music, kiddie rides, food, gift shops and much more.

“We invite you to Ashland Train Day with the whole family!” said Maggie Longest, executive director of Downtown Ashland Association. “It’s a joy to showcase our town’s railroad attractions and local businesses with this free event.”

Bringing Virginia’s Rail history to life, visitors will have the chance to visit two museums, listen to storytellers and participate in a 16-stop scavenger hunt.

More than 12 fully-loaded CSX freight trains and Amtrak passenger trains pass through the center of the event. Model trains of every size, vintage railroad equipment and even a red caboose will be displayed for all railfans to enjoy.

The Kid Zone will keep your little ones occupied with games, a bouncy house, and an obstacle course. Kids will be able to participate in touch-a-truck thrills with a display of heavy equipment, a fire truck, ambulance, dump trucks and more. Families are also welcome to tour the festivities with a kiddie train ride.

“Ashland is proud to host Train Day and welcome visitors from across our region and around the world to celebrate with us,” said Ashland Mayor Steve Trivett. “Come see why we consider Ashland the Center of the Universe!”

Ashland Train Day will occur on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in historic Downtown Ashland, Virginia.

Click here for more information about the event.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.