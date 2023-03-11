Your Money with Carlson Financial
Saturday Forecast: Chilly and Breezy, cold rain Sunday

Rain could mix with snow when it starts tomorrow around midday
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry and breezy today then rain likely tomorrow afternoon and evening

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and chilly. North northwest wind 10-20mph with gusts up to 30-35mph. Highs in the low 50s.

FIRST ALERT: Time change this weekend! We “spring forward” returning to daylight saving time, turning our clocks an hour ahead 2:00 am Sunday.

Sunday: Cloudy and Cold. Light rain arrives around midday, lasting through the afternoon and evening. Rain could briefly mix with snow or sleet to start, mainly for our Western counties. No accumulation expected. 1/4″-1/2″ of rain total. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s. (likely stuck in the 30s all day West of I-95) (Precipitation Chance: 90%)

Monday: Scattered rain showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies during the afternoon. Lows near 40, highs in the low 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 50%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny after a cold start. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in low 60s

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

