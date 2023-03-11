Richmond mayor urges gun safety after teen killed in accidental shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Stoney is urging gun owners to use proper safety precautions after a young boy was found dead on Stockton Street Friday night.

Richmond police say officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to reports of a person down in the street. Mayor Stoney says the incident was an “accidental shooting” involving a 13-year-old.

Stoney released a statement Saturday morning saying this incident could have been prevented with the necessary precautions.

“My heart breaks for the Nash-Mitchell family who lost their 13-year-old son last night.

As I have said before, we have too many damn guns in our community. Guns that are too easily accessible by our children and result in tragedies, like what occurred last night.

If you own a gun, I am begging you, lock it up so that we can prevent unnecessary loss that will be felt for a lifetime.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.