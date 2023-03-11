Your Money with Carlson Financial
Juvenile dies from gunshot wound in Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 4:26 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating following the shooting death of a juvenile on the city’s south side.

Police say they were called to the 1600 block of Stockton street on Friday, March 10, just before 10 p.m. for reports of a person down in the street.

When police arrived, they found a young man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Police are not searching for any suspects during this time.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

