Four RPS students shot Friday night

City confirms four RPS students shot Friday night in separate incidents
City confirms four RPS students shot Friday night in separate incidents(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four Richmond Public Schools students were shot Friday night. One of those incidents resulted in the death of a 13-year-old boy on Stockton Street.

City spokesperson, Petula Burks, says three other teens were shot in a separate incident on Halifax Avenue late Friday night. Two of the teens involved were grazed by bullets and all injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Early Saturday morning, Mayor Stoney released a statement “begging” gun owners to lock up their guns to avoid “unnecessary loss”. He said his heart breaks for the family of the 13-year-old boy who died in what he says was an “accidental shooting”.

Richmond mayor urges gun safety after teen killed in accidental shooting

Richmond Police are providing limited details at this time.

This is a developing story.

