Four RPS students shot Friday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four Richmond Public Schools students were shot Friday night. One of those incidents resulted in the death of a 13-year-old boy on Stockton Street.

City spokesperson, Petula Burks, says three other teens were shot in a separate incident on Halifax Avenue late Friday night. Two of the teens involved were grazed by bullets and all injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Early Saturday morning, Mayor Stoney released a statement “begging” gun owners to lock up their guns to avoid “unnecessary loss”. He said his heart breaks for the family of the 13-year-old boy who died in what he says was an “accidental shooting”.

Richmond Police are providing limited details at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.