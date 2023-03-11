Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Firefighter’s wife dies after blaze kills son, injures 2 other children

A Chicago firefighter has lost his wife and son after a fire broke out at their home.
A Chicago firefighter has lost his wife and son after a fire broke out at their home.(dlewis33 via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago firefighter’s wife has died days after a fire at the family’s Northwest Side home also killed their 7-year-old son.

Summer Day-Stewart, 36, was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Cook County officials said Friday.

Seven-year-old Ezra Stewart was pronounced dead Wednesday evening, the day after the fire, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has said.

The boy, his mother and his two sisters, ages 2 and 7, suffered from smoke inhalation and were rushed to hospitals Tuesday night after being rescued from the burning home.

Firefighter Walter Stewart, who lived in the house, was not part of the fire crew that responded to the fire, but when he heard the address of the fire over radio dispatch, he went to the scene and gave his wife CPR, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said.

Police said the fire started accidentally in the kitchen.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watkins said it's been two weeks since her daughter's death and she's still waiting for her...
Henrico mother looking for answers after daughter dies on vacation
Haskell Brown III - Richmond’s city attorney - was charged with a DUI.
Richmond city attorney faces DUI charge
Officers respond to North Avenue and East Gladstone Avenue for a reported shooting
55-year-old Richmond man killed in shooting
Junior Pantaleon Morales won $100,000 in the Virginia Lottery's Jumbo Cash game.
Man scratches off $100,000 winning Virginia Lottery ticket while stopped at a red light
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

Senator Stanley said he is confident Governor Youngkin will sign the bill.
Bill requiring additional proof of age for porn sites heads to governor’s desk
Investigators are looking for a driver they say left the crash scene after running a red light...
Richmond police looking for driver in West Cary Street hit-and-run
A bill that overwhelmingly passed both chambers of the General Assembly could allow parents to...
Bill requiring additional proof of age for porn sites heads to governor’s desk
Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the double murder trial.
‘He knows more’: Alex Murdaugh’s brother speaks to media for first time after trial
A woman in Crestline escaped her home after being snowed in for 15 days. (KCAL, KCBS,...
Atmospheric river floods California towns, brings rain, snow