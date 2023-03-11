Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Firefighter helps deliver his own granddaughter at fire station

A firefighter in Georgia helped deliver his granddaughter at a fire station.
A firefighter in Georgia helped deliver his granddaughter at a fire station.(WXIA via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - The wailing heard in a Georgia fire station last month was no siren. It was a newborn infant saying hello to the world.

Austell firefighter Bret Langston delivered his own granddaughter at his fire station.

The baby’s mother said she was halfway to the birth center when she realized she was not going to make it. Luckily, her dad’s fire station was just down the street.

A dozen firefighters, including Langston, were on shift when she arrived.

The little girl named Adalynn Marie Williams was born in one of the station’s bunk rooms.

“She’s beautiful, she’s perfect,” Langston said.

The girl’s mother said she plans to keep bringing her baby back to the station to visit her grandfather and to see where she was born.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers respond to North Avenue and East Gladstone Avenue for a reported shooting
55-year-old Richmond man killed in shooting
Savery said she was about to head downstairs to cook dinner before bullets flew through her...
‘I don’t know how to live now’: Richmond mother feels unsafe after home was shot into
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
The motorcyclist collided with the SUV at the intersection of South Robinson and West Cary...
Richmond police looking for driver in West Cary Street hit-and-run

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
The National Guard was called to Monterey County, California after floodwaters breached a...
Storm breaches California river’s levee, hundreds evacuate
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Ohio
City confirms four RPS students shot Friday night in separate incidents
Four RPS students shot Friday night