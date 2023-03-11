Bill requiring additional proof of age for porn sites heads to governor’s desk

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A bill that overwhelmingly passed both chambers of the General Assembly could allow parents to take legal action against porn sites if their child can easily access them.

Republican Sen. Bill Stanley, who sponsored SB 1515, feels after looking at research and articles on the topic, not much is being done to stop kids from accessing those sites.

“A striking and really disturbing fact which was at least 15% of children under the age of 10 had been able to access and be exposed to pornography on pornography websites,” Stanley said.

He said his concern is how seeing that content impacts a child’s mental health as they grow up.

Wanting to see more barriers put in place, Stanley said he found a state where a similar law went into effect earlier this year.

“One state, Louisiana, had actually done so by creating civil liability for those children that might have been exposed to pornography that suffered damage from it,” Stanley said.

It’s what his bill also requires: making sure pornography sites take advanced steps to verify a person’s age, which in the case of Louisiana could mean requiring a user to submit a driver’s license.

In a digital age where submitting personal information online can be risky, it raises privacy issues for some, like Democratic Sen. John Edwards, who was one of three senators to vote no on the bill.

“The age of a person has to be verified, and we know there’s a lot of hackers out there,” Sen. Edwards said. “So if you can verify a person’s age, the likelihood is that it can be hacked.”

However, Sen. Stanley is not as worried about hackers because he says many companies can securely use identity verification systems online.

“There are companies that engage in identity verifications systems filters that are very effective,” Sen. Stanley said. “So the issue of whether their privacy will be compromised or hacked or obtained but those who seek to take their identity is not really a concern.”

Edwards also said he voted against the bill because it’s unconstitutional.

“The Interstate Commerce Clause says that the states cannot regulate interstate commerce. Only the federal government can do so,” Sen. Edwards said.

Sen. Stanley argues that pornographic material sold in public businesses is censored and requires age verification before you buy said material, which doesn’t violate the Constitution.

“Those adult magazines are produced in another state and shipped to Virginia,” Stanley said. “They’re put in stores like Barnes and Noble. They put a cover over the top of them and verify the person’s age before they ring them up. That doesn’t violate the Interstate Commerce Clause.”

Sen. Stanley recognizes there may be ways to get around what could be a new rule but said at least there is something put in place to try and protect kids.

“They may use techniques or tactics to try and get around that, but this at least is a roadblock that makes it much more difficult,” Stanley said. “If not impossible for a child to access pornography on the internet.”

Stanley is confident Governor Youngkin will sign the bill into law, while Edwards feels legal action will be taken if it’s passed.

