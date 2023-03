RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Shamrock the Block is back on Saturday, March 11 to a new location, just around the corner from its previous spot.

The festival will now be on Leigh Street between Movieland and the Bon Secours training facility.

The free event includes bands, food, beer and more from noon to 6 p.m.

