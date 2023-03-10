Your Money with Carlson Financial
School officials: Blackwell Preschool principal resigns amid sexual assault allegations

The principal’s resignation comes after a parent says their child was sexually assaulted at the school
The school board approved increased incentives for new teachers coming to RPS.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:19 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Public Schools officials confirmed Thursday evening that the principal at Blackwell Preschool officially resigned from her position.

Principal Elaine Probst was under scrutiny by some school board members after one Richmond mother said her 5-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted at the school by another student on Jan. 23.

Mother, school board member slam RPS for lack of action in alleged sexual assault of preschooler

The parent, Shayla Roberts, said she took her daughter to the emergency room after finding blood in her underwear. Nurses at the hospital found that the child had vaginal bruising.

When she went to the school administration about her daughter’s assault, she allowed the principal to take her daughter to the classroom to identify the person who hurt her.

However, Roberts said several minutes passed, and they didn’t return. After looking around the school, she found her daughter, the principal and the suspected student in the bathroom talking.

“You took my daughter in this bathroom and questioned. I don’t know what conversation or what you were trying to do, but it really made me feel some type of way. I send my daughter to school to be protected,” Roberts told NBC12 in February.

Roberts has since pulled her daughter out of Blackwell Preschool.

So far, there is no word on who will take Probst’s place following her resignation.

