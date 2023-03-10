Your Money with Carlson Financial
Richmond police looking for driver in West Cary Street hit-and-run

The motorcyclist collided with the SUV at the intersection of South Robinson and West Cary streets after the SUV's driver ran a red light.(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Investigators are looking for a driver they say left the crash scene after running a red light on West Cary Street.

Around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, a motorcyclist was driving eastbound on West Cary Street when he approached the intersection of South Robinson Street.

Another man driving a dark-colored SUV disregarded a red light and continued into the intersection northbound on South Robinson Street. The motorcycle then collided with the SUV.

The driver of the SUV left the scene. Officers were called, and the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The driver’s side of the SUV was damaged in the collision.

The motorcycle caught the driver on video running the red light. A short video of the collision can be found here:

Anyone with information about this collision or anyone who can identify the driver who left the scene is asked to call Hit and Run Investigator G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

