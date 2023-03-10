RACC offering free vaccine clinic on Fridays

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -With warmer weather rolling in, we are already seeing cases of rabies hitting the Richmond area.

Richmond Animal Care and Control is fighting against common diseases plaguing animals by reopening a free vaccine clinic.

Sharon Kidd was one of many Richmond residents who packed the parking lot for this free clinic. This is something she wants to do to protect her furry friends.

“By me vaccinating my puppies, I don’t have to worry about that. I’m doing my part for the animal community,” said Kidd.

In 2021 Virginia had over 500 cases of rabies.

Last year RACC created this clinic to help fight against that.

“We really need to help the community,” said Robin Young, RACC’s outreach coordinator. “Times are a little hard for people right now. Let’s really ramp up a free vaccine clinic. Get vaccines out in the community so that we are seeing less of these viruses coming through our doors.”

A core bundle of vaccinations can cost up to 100 dollars, including distemper and parvo vaccines, which are critical for young pets.

Both viruses can cause severe symptoms that can lead to hospitalization and maybe even death.

Robin Young can’t stress the importance of these shots and how much they could cost.

“There’s going to be a very large expense that you’ll incur trying to save the life of that animal if you can. So getting that vaccine is going to prevent the need for further medical care down the road,” said Young.

They plan to keep it going as long as they have the funding and volunteers.

The clinic runs every Friday from noon to 1 p.m.

All you need to do is bring your pet and have a photo ID and proof of Richmond residency.

