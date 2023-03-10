Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

RACC offering free vaccine clinic on Fridays

Rabies cases are rising in the area and RACC wants to help combat that.
Richmond Animal Care and Control is fighting against common diseases plaguing animals by reopening a free vaccine clinic.
By Azriah Bryant
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -With warmer weather rolling in, we are already seeing cases of rabies hitting the Richmond area.

Richmond Animal Care and Control is fighting against common diseases plaguing animals by reopening a free vaccine clinic.

Sharon Kidd was one of many Richmond residents who packed the parking lot for this free clinic. This is something she wants to do to protect her furry friends.

“By me vaccinating my puppies, I don’t have to worry about that. I’m doing my part for the animal community,” said Kidd.

In 2021 Virginia had over 500 cases of rabies.

Last year RACC created this clinic to help fight against that.

“We really need to help the community,” said Robin Young, RACC’s outreach coordinator. “Times are a little hard for people right now. Let’s really ramp up a free vaccine clinic. Get vaccines out in the community so that we are seeing less of these viruses coming through our doors.”

A core bundle of vaccinations can cost up to 100 dollars, including distemper and parvo vaccines, which are critical for young pets.

Both viruses can cause severe symptoms that can lead to hospitalization and maybe even death.

Robin Young can’t stress the importance of these shots and how much they could cost.

“There’s going to be a very large expense that you’ll incur trying to save the life of that animal if you can. So getting that vaccine is going to prevent the need for further medical care down the road,” said Young.

They plan to keep it going as long as they have the funding and volunteers.

The clinic runs every Friday from noon to 1 p.m.

All you need to do is bring your pet and have a photo ID and proof of Richmond residency.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watkins said it's been two weeks since her daughter's death and she's still waiting for her...
Henrico mother looking for answers after daughter dies on vacation
Haskell Brown III - Richmond’s city attorney - was charged with a DUI.
Richmond city attorney faces DUI charge
Officers respond to North Avenue and East Gladstone Avenue for a reported shooting
55-year-old Richmond man killed in shooting
Junior Pantaleon Morales won $100,000 in the Virginia Lottery's Jumbo Cash game.
Man scratches off $100,000 winning Virginia Lottery ticket while stopped at a red light
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

Dr. Rankins discusses getting an epidural
What to know about getting an epidural
Yo-yo competition comes to Richmond
Yo-yo contest comes to Richmond
Queen of Clean takes on fabric stains
Queen of Clean takes on fabric stains
Shamrock the Block returns to Scott's Addition.
Shamrock the Block moves to a new location