Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Police arrest man for allegedly shooting into Richmond mother’s home

A firearm was recovered with an extended magazine capable of holding 30 rounds.
A firearm was recovered with an extended magazine capable of holding 30 rounds.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police officers have arrested a 22-year-old man who allegedly shot into an occupied home Thursday afternoon.

On March 9, around 5 p.m., near the 00 block of West Hill Street, officers were on patrol near Gilpin Court when they heard multiple gunshots and watched Douglas Antoine Johnson Jr. of Richmond run from the area of the gunfire. After chasing Johnson on foot, police apprehended him. A firearm was recovered with an extended magazine capable of holding 30 rounds.

Officers say they spoke with Dawn Savery, the resident of West Hill Street, whose home had been shot into multiple times, and told her Johnson had been apprehended and would face charges.

RPD charged Johnson with multiple charges, including a felony firearm charge, shooting into an occupied dwelling, using a firearm to commit a felony and using an extended magazine. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watkins said it's been two weeks since her daughter's death and she's still waiting for her...
Henrico mother looking for answers after daughter dies on vacation
Haskell Brown III - Richmond’s city attorney - was charged with a DUI.
Richmond city attorney faces DUI charge
Junior Pantaleon Morales won $100,000 in the Virginia Lottery's Jumbo Cash game.
Man scratches off $100,000 winning Virginia Lottery ticket while stopped at a red light
Officers respond to North Avenue and East Gladstone Avenue for a reported shooting
55-year-old Richmond man killed in shooting
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

Officers respond to North Avenue and East Gladstone Avenue for a reported shooting
55-year-old Richmond man killed in shooting
A Richmond nonprofit is joining an effort to help people in Virginia with medical debt
‘RIP Medical Debt’: Richmond organization raising money to help eliminate medical debt
Photo Courtesy: Town of Haysi Facebook
Forestry firefighter killed while batting wildfire in Southwest Virginia
In addition to learning more about financial assistance, the event features demonstrations on...
Event to help Richmond residents find financial assistance for utility bills