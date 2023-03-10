Police arrest man for allegedly shooting into Richmond mother’s home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police officers have arrested a 22-year-old man who allegedly shot into an occupied home Thursday afternoon.

On March 9, around 5 p.m., near the 00 block of West Hill Street, officers were on patrol near Gilpin Court when they heard multiple gunshots and watched Douglas Antoine Johnson Jr. of Richmond run from the area of the gunfire. After chasing Johnson on foot, police apprehended him. A firearm was recovered with an extended magazine capable of holding 30 rounds.

Officers say they spoke with Dawn Savery, the resident of West Hill Street, whose home had been shot into multiple times, and told her Johnson had been apprehended and would face charges.

RPD charged Johnson with multiple charges, including a felony firearm charge, shooting into an occupied dwelling, using a firearm to commit a felony and using an extended magazine. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

