News to Know for Friday, March 10

Shamrock the Block is returning to Richmond this weekend in Scott's Addition.
Shamrock the Block is returning to Richmond this weekend in Scott's Addition.(NBC12)
By David Hylton
Published: Mar. 10, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Friday, March 10, 2023:

Chilly Rain

  • Showers will be on and off today with chilly temperatures. For the weekend, it will be breezy and dry Saturday before more rain arrives Sunday afternoon. Click/tap here for the full forecast.

Preschool Principal Resigns Amid Allegations

  • Richmond Public Schools officials confirmed that the principal at Blackwell Preschool has resigned. Principal Elaine Probst was under scrutiny by some school board members after a mother said her 5-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted at the school by another student.

Man Dead After Reported Shooting

  • Richmond police say officers found a man dead outside of his car after responding to a reported shooting. Officers responded to East Gladstone Avenue and North Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

Strange Smell in Chesterfield

Shamrock the Block is Back

  • Shamrock the Block returns Saturday to Scott’s Addition. This year’s festival has moved to Leigh Street near Movieland.

Monopoly to Feature Richmond

  • Richmond is set to receive its own version of the beloved family board game Monopoly. Richmonders can choose local places to be featured in the game.

