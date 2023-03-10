News to Know for Friday, March 10

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Friday, March 10, 2023:

Chilly Rain

Showers will be on and off today with chilly temperatures. For the weekend, it will be breezy and dry Saturday before more rain arrives Sunday afternoon. Click/tap here for the full forecast

Preschool Principal Resigns Amid Allegations

Richmond Public Schools officials confirmed that the principal at Blackwell Preschool has resigned. Principal Elaine Probst was under scrutiny by some school board members after a mother said her 5-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted at the school by another student.

Man Dead After Reported Shooting

Richmond police say officers found a man dead outside of his car after responding to a reported shooting. Officers responded to East Gladstone Avenue and North Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

Strange Smell in Chesterfield

Fire officials say a smell in the Winterpock area is being caused by a smoldering coal refuse pile due to historic mining in that area.

Shamrock the Block is Back

Shamrock the Block returns Saturday to Scott’s Addition. This year’s festival has moved to Leigh Street near Movieland.

Monopoly to Feature Richmond

Richmond is set to receive its own version of the beloved family board game Monopoly. Richmonders can choose local places to be featured in the game.

