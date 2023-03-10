Man found dead after reported shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say officers found a man dead outside of his car after responding to a reported shooting.

Officers responded to East Gladstone Avenue and North Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

RPD tells NBC12 a car on the scene belonging to the victim was towed away.

Officers say the man was not in the car when they arrived on the scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.