Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Man found dead after reported shooting

Officers respond to North Avenue and East Gladstone Avenue for a reported shooting
Officers respond to North Avenue and East Gladstone Avenue for a reported shooting(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:18 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say officers found a man dead outside of his car after responding to a reported shooting.

Officers responded to East Gladstone Avenue and North Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

RPD tells NBC12 a car on the scene belonging to the victim was towed away.

Officers say the man was not in the car when they arrived on the scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watkins said it's been two weeks since her daughter's death and she's still waiting for her...
Henrico mother looking for answers after daughter dies on vacation
Junior Pantaleon Morales won $100,000 in the Virginia Lottery's Jumbo Cash game.
Man scratches off $100,000 winning Virginia Lottery ticket while stopped at a red light
Haskell Brown III - Richmond’s city attorney - was charged with a DUI.
Richmond city attorney faces DUI charge
A Richmond Public Schools spokesperson says the building finished the school day on lock and...
George Wythe High School locks down after fight breaks out between students
A U-Haul manager found a ball python inside of a rental truck.
‘That’s a first’: Ball python discovered inside U-Haul truck

Latest News

Savery said she was about to head downstairs to cook dinner before bullets flew through her...
‘I don’t know how to live now’: Richmond mother feels unsafe after home was shot into
A Richmond mother feels unsafe after she said someone randomly shot into her home Thursday...
‘I don’t know how to live now’: Richmond mother feels unsafe after home was shot into
The principal’s resignation comes after a parent says their child was sexually assaulted at the...
School officials: Blackwell Preschool principal resigns amid sexual assault allegations
The school board approved increased incentives for new teachers coming to RPS.
School officials: Blackwell Preschool principal resigns amid sexual assault allegations