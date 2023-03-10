‘I don’t know how to live now’: Richmond mother feels unsafe after home was shot into

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond mother feels unsafe after she said someone randomly shot into her home Thursday evening.

Dawn Savery and her family have lived in their home for the last two years off of West Hill St. She said she’s never had any issues regarding her safety until now.

“I don’t know how to live now, I don’t know how to live now,” Savery said. “I don’t know which way I’m going to go. This has never happened to me before.”

On March 9, around 5 p.m., Savery said she was upstairs taking care of her disabled father.

She said she was about to head downstairs to make him dinner, and that’s when something in her head told her just to wait.

“All of a sudden, I hear pow pow pow pow pow, so I didn’t even come downstairs,” Savery said. “I looked out my top window in my room, and when I looked out the window, all I saw was kids running.”

She later went downstairs to find someone had shot through her kitchen window, spraying bullets all through her home.

“What if I came downstairs and started cooking? I would have been resting in pieces,” Savery said. “I got bullet holes all in my cabinets. Look at that. That’s not a regular gun.”

Savery said she fell to her knees.

She said she feels like she does a lot for her community by trying to donate to her neighbors to continue to show she’s humble and loving.

It’s words she has printed on the wall in front of her front door that was nearly disintegrated by bullet holes.

“This, I want to be able to continue to see those words without seeing this, holes in my wall,” Savery said.

Savery said after the police left, she doesn’t feel safe anymore and is asking the city for help to stop these senseless shootings from happening.

“So something needs to be done because these people cannot keep going around just feeling like they can just shoot whoever they want to shoot. That’s not right,” she said.

If you know anything about this shooting, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804)-780-1000.

