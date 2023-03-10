Your Money with Carlson Financial
Friday Forecast: Chilly with areas of light rain

Cold and breezy tomorrow with more rain on Sunday
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:16 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Showers on and off today, then breezy and dry Saturday before more rain arrives Sunday afternoon

Friday: Cloudy with areas of light rain at any point. Brief wintry mix will be possible early for our far NW counties. No accumulation. Less than 1/4″ of rain total expected. Highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. North wind 10-15mph with gusts up to 30-35mph. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 50.

FIRST ALERT: Time change this weekend! We “spring forward” returning to daylight saving time, turning our clocks an hour ahead 2:00 am Sunday.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Light rain showers arrive during the afternoon and evening. Rain could briefly mix with snow or sleet to start, mainly west of I-95, especially if it starts before midday. No accumulation expected. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 80%)

Monday: Few scattered rain showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies during the afternoon. Lows in the upper 30s, high around 50. (AM Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny after a cold start. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in low 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, high around 60. Early front-runner for *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

