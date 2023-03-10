Fire officials: Strange smell in Chesterfield is from smoldering coal refuse pile

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Fire officials say a smell in the Winterpock area is being caused by a smoldering coal refuse pile due to historic mining in that area.

“Chesterfield Fire and EMS, Virginia DEQ, Virginia Department of Energy and the EPA are all aware and are surveying the property to determine the best course of action to mitigate the situation,” Chesterfield Fire & EMS said in a news release.

Officials say there is no health threat.

According to the Mid-Lothian Mines Foundation, Chesterfield was the home of the first coal mines in North America. Click/tap here for the group’s historical overview.

