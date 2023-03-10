Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Fire officials: Strange smell in Chesterfield is from smoldering coal refuse pile

Fire officials say they've received several phone calls about a strong smell in the Winterpock area.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Fire officials say a smell in the Winterpock area is being caused by a smoldering coal refuse pile due to historic mining in that area.

“Chesterfield Fire and EMS, Virginia DEQ, Virginia Department of Energy and the EPA are all aware and are surveying the property to determine the best course of action to mitigate the situation,” Chesterfield Fire & EMS said in a news release.

Officials say there is no health threat.

According to the Mid-Lothian Mines Foundation, Chesterfield was the home of the first coal mines in North America. Click/tap here for the group’s historical overview.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watkins said it's been two weeks since her daughter's death and she's still waiting for her...
Henrico mother looking for answers after daughter dies on vacation
Haskell Brown III - Richmond’s city attorney - was charged with a DUI.
Richmond city attorney faces DUI charge
Junior Pantaleon Morales won $100,000 in the Virginia Lottery's Jumbo Cash game.
Man scratches off $100,000 winning Virginia Lottery ticket while stopped at a red light
A U-Haul manager found a ball python inside of a rental truck.
‘That’s a first’: Ball python discovered inside U-Haul truck
A Richmond Public Schools spokesperson says the building finished the school day on lock and...
George Wythe High School locks down after fight breaks out between students

Latest News

Officers respond to North Avenue and East Gladstone Avenue for a reported shooting
Man found dead after reported shooting
A man has died after a reported shooting in the Brookland Park area of Richmond.
Man dead after shooting in Brookland Park
Fire officials: Strange smell is from smoldering coal refuse pile
Gov. Glenn Youngkin appears on CNN Town Hall on Thursday, March 10.
Youngkin faces families, educators on CNN Town Hall