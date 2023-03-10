Event to help Richmond residents find financial assistance for utility bills

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities is hosting an event on Saturday to help customers enroll in financial assistance programs.

The DPUCares Customer Support Event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City’s East District Initiative, located at 701 N. 25th St.

In addition to learning more about financial assistance, the event features demonstrations on how to check water meters for leaks and more information on cost-saving materials.

Customers who can’t attend Saturday’s event are invited to explore available options online. Click/tap here for more information.

