Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Event to help Richmond residents find financial assistance for utility bills

In addition to learning more about financial assistance, the event features demonstrations on...
In addition to learning more about financial assistance, the event features demonstrations on how to check water meters for leaks and more information on cost-saving materials.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities is hosting an event on Saturday to help customers enroll in financial assistance programs.

The DPUCares Customer Support Event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City’s East District Initiative, located at 701 N. 25th St.

> Audit prompts Richmond Department of Public Utilities to upgrade billing process

In addition to learning more about financial assistance, the event features demonstrations on how to check water meters for leaks and more information on cost-saving materials.

Customers who can’t attend Saturday’s event are invited to explore available options online. Click/tap here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watkins said it's been two weeks since her daughter's death and she's still waiting for her...
Henrico mother looking for answers after daughter dies on vacation
Haskell Brown III - Richmond’s city attorney - was charged with a DUI.
Richmond city attorney faces DUI charge
Junior Pantaleon Morales won $100,000 in the Virginia Lottery's Jumbo Cash game.
Man scratches off $100,000 winning Virginia Lottery ticket while stopped at a red light
A U-Haul manager found a ball python inside of a rental truck.
‘That’s a first’: Ball python discovered inside U-Haul truck
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

A Richmond non profit s joining an effort to help people in Virginia with medical debt
‘RIP Medical Debt’: Richmond organization raising money to help eliminate medical debt
Photo Courtesy: Town of Haysi Facebook
Forestry firefighter killed while batting wildfire in Southwest Virginia
Shamrock the Block returns to Scott's Addition.
Shamrock the Block moves to a new location
Shamrock the Block is returning to Richmond this weekend in Scott's Addition.
News to Know for Friday, March 10