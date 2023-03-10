Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Community members come together to walk the halls of George Wythe after fight

A group of Richmond community members are working together to help stop the violence in schools and encourage students in the city in a positive way.
By Raven Brown
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A fight at George Wythe High School on Wednesday prompted a large police presence in the middle of the day, but it’s what was going on “inside” the school building the days after that you haven’t heard about.

A group of Richmond community members are working together to help stop the violence in schools and positively encourage students in the city.

The Broken Men Foundation is a group of men who want to be role models for the community and other students in the district.

They said when they got the call for help from the principal of George Wythe, they immediately jumped into action.

“We need to stop these things,” Broken Men Foundation President Ellery Lundy said. “The time is now. We cannot sit back anymore. The time is now, and not just at George Wythe but at all schools.”

Lundy and other community members walk the halls of George Wythe High School in hopes of connecting with the students.

“We said to the students, ‘how are y’all doing today?” Lundy said. “We greeted, talked to them, and different things like that. Some kids were interested, and some kids walk past you. We should not take it personally because the more you put yourself in that place, the better they will receive you and understand that the community is behind them as well.”

The foundation is made up of men from different backgrounds coming together to support students and make sure they feel safe after a lunch-hour fight brought police to George Wythe on Wednesday.

“The men that were there yesterday, we were smiling,” Executive Director of United Communities Against Crime Charles Willis said. “We were joking, we were interacting with the young folks, and they were interacting with us, and they were like, ‘oh, we have new security,’ and we were like, no, we’re not new security, we’re here because we love you.”

Willis says students need to be taught violence prevention and conflict resolution.

“We have to because the question becomes, at the end of the day, if you’re so bold enough to create violence in the schools, then you’re bold enough to continue that violence out in the streets,” Willis said. “When you bring that violence out in the street, it’s a totally different learning environment.”

Both Lundy and Willis agree the work does not stop here. It will take a village of everyone working together to see results.

“It’s in the county as well,” Lundy said. “These fights have spilled over in a lot of schools, and we’re tired, and it’s not going to be just us trying to do this, but this needs to be done in a whole tri-city, the Richmond-Metropolitan area collective as a whole but be consistent.”

NBC12 reached out to Richmond Public Schools for comment. They did not have anyone available to speak on Friday.

If you want to learn how to get involved, you can contact Broken Men Foundation at info@brokenmenfoundation.org or Charles Willis at 804-399-1111.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watkins said it's been two weeks since her daughter's death and she's still waiting for her...
Henrico mother looking for answers after daughter dies on vacation
Haskell Brown III - Richmond’s city attorney - was charged with a DUI.
Richmond city attorney faces DUI charge
Officers respond to North Avenue and East Gladstone Avenue for a reported shooting
55-year-old Richmond man killed in shooting
Junior Pantaleon Morales won $100,000 in the Virginia Lottery's Jumbo Cash game.
Man scratches off $100,000 winning Virginia Lottery ticket while stopped at a red light
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

The motorcyclist collided with the SUV at the intersection of South Robinson and West Cary...
Richmond police looking for driver in West Cary Street hit-and-run
A pet python was found inside a U-Haul.
‘I’m happy’: Ball python found inside U-Haul truck reunited with family
Investigators are looking for a driver they say left the scene of a crash after running a red...
Richmond police looking for driver in West Cary Street hit-and-run
A firearm was recovered with an extended magazine capable of holding 30 rounds.
Police arrest man for allegedly shooting into Richmond mother’s home