‘We’re really excited’: Feed More moving its headquarters to Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - After scouting 18 different locations across the region, Feed More Food Bank believes it has found its future in Henrico County.

The organization currently sits on Rhoadmiller Street in the Diamond District and plans to move to Villa Park Drive in Henrico in the upcoming year.

“We’re excited about it. Beyond words, we’re really excited about it,” Feed More CEO and President Doug Pick said.

Pick says the $40 million building will help the food bank continue to meet the community’s needs as they evolve.

He says the new facility would provide more space for workers and food storage. In fact, the new facility will provide 25% more capacity, cutting off the $30,000 monthly price tag Feed More currently pays for an off-site food storage location.

“We never turn down a donation. We think the community needs it,” Pick said.

Pick says the need is getting stronger in the area.

He says the organization is helping almost as many people as it did during the pandemic.

The food bank currently feeds just less than a quarter of a million people, with a chance that number grows in the months ahead.

“Now, our need is up another 15-25% since the middle of the road numbers during the pandemic. Coming soon, one would guess a recession is looming. How big or small it is, we’ll see, but we can foresee another 2-3 years of these high numbers,” Pick said.

Pick says the food bank’s current facility is up for sale.

“We’ve thoroughly enjoyed Richmond city, Pick said. “We will continue to support them wholeheartedly, but you had to go to where the right property was for what our mission is over the next twenty years because this building is going to be built to handle the next twenty years.”

Feed More has not officially closed on the property, but Pick says he feels confident they will receive approval from Henrico County.

He says they won’t break ground on construction until the end of this year and hope to be officially moved in by 2024.

