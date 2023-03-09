Your Money with Carlson Financial
Thursday Forecast: Sunny and seasonable with chilly light rain tomorrow

Cold pattern sets in for a while after today’s average day
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:11 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today looks pretty good for March but a cold pattern settles in tomorrow through all of next week.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with clouds increasing during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper-50s.

Friday: Cloudy with areas of light rain. Less than 1/4″ expected. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Saturday: CHILLY with Mostly cloudy skies. Breezy. North wind 10-15mph with gusts up to 30mph. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 50.

FIRST ALERT: Time change this weekend! We “spring forward” returning to daylight saving time, turning our clocks an hour ahead 2:00 am Sunday.

Sunday: Partly sunny, becoming mostly cloudy. Light rain showers toward evening. Lows near 30, high around 50. (Afternoon Rain Chance: 40% , climbing to 90% in the evening)

Monday: Areas of light rain in the morning, then Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies during the afternoon. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low-50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 50.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

