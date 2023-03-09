Your Money with Carlson Financial
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized for concussion after fall

By Stetson Miller
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is being treated for a concussion in the hospital after falling at a Washington DC hotel Wednesday night.

A spokesperson said the senator tripped during a dinner event. He is expected to be hospitalized for a few days for observation and treatment.

On the Senate Floor Thursday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said that he spoke to McConnell’s staff.

“This morning I offer a prayer of strength and healing for the leader and his family. I call the leader this morning and spoke briefly with his staff to extend my prayers and well wishes,” said Sen. Schumer.

Senator McConnell also tripped and fell back in 2019 at his Kentucky home and suffered a shoulder fracture.

As a child, he suffered from polio that left his left leg paralyzed. But even after recovering, the Senate’s longest-serving leader has said before that he still has some trouble climbing stairs.

Throughout Thursday, fellow senators extended their well-wishes to McConnell.

“Certainly wish Senator McConnell a speedy recovery,” said Sen. Jon Cornyn (R-Texas).

“Wish him well. We disagree on a whole lot of things but he’s a human being,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).

“I’ve sent Mitch a note and Senator McConnell, I wish him the best and certainly Erin and I are praying for him and hoping for a speedy recovery,” said Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.)

