Rochester concert stampede claims third victim; venue closed

Police tape remains on the ground outside of the Main Street Armory on Monday, March 6, 2023,...
Police tape remains on the ground outside of the Main Street Armory on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Rochester, N.Y. (AP Photo/Lauren Petracca)(Lauren Petracca | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A third person has died after being injured in a stampede after a weekend rap concert, police said Thursday.

Aisha Stephens, 35, of Syracuse was the only person who remained hospitalized following a Sunday evening performance by Memphis, Tennessee, rap stars GloRilla and Finesse2tymes at the Rochester Main Street Armory. She died Wednesday night.

Two other women, Rhondesia Belton, 33, of Buffalo and Brandy Miller, 35, of Rochester, also died after being caught up in a crush of concertgoers who surged toward the exits after the show.

Police said the stampede may have been triggered by unfounded fears of gunfire.

The city revoked the venue’s entertainment license on Wednesday while authorities investigate.

The armory’s owner has not responded to numerous emailed requests for comment.

