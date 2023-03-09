Your Money with Carlson Financial
Richmond’s French Film Festival canceled

The Byrd Theatre has been home to the French Film Festival in Richmond.
The Byrd Theatre has been home to the French Film Festival in Richmond.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2023 French Film Festival has been canceled.

A message on the event’s website says “Due to unexpected circumstances, the 29th French Film Festival will not take place.”

The event was scheduled for March 30-April 2 at Byrd Theatre.

According to the festival’s website, the event has brought hundreds of directors, screenwriters, actors and more to Richmond over the years.

There’s no information on whether or not the event will return.

