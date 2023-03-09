Your Money with Carlson Financial
Richmond city attorney faces DUI charge

Haskell Brown III - Richmond’s city attorney - was charged with a DUI.
Haskell Brown III - Richmond’s city attorney - was charged with a DUI.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Haskell Brown III - Richmond’s city attorney - was charged Wednesday with a DUI.

According to court records, Brown was charged with DWI: 1st Offense with a blood-alcohol content between 0.15 and 0.20%. In Virginia, a person can be arrested for DUI Virginia when their blood-alcohol content reaches 0.08%.

“We are awaiting additional information to determine next steps,” Richmond City Council said in a statement. “We will not be able to discuss the details of personnel matters publicly. However, we understand the gravity of these charges.”

Brown was released and has a court hearing scheduled for March 17.

