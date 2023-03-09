News to Know for Thursday, March 9

Newport News police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday, Jan. 6.
Newport News police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday, Jan. 6.(Photo: Newport News Police Department)
By David Hylton
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Thursday, March 9, 2023:

Sunny and Seasonable

6-year-old Won’t Face Charges

  • The Newport News city prosecutor said that he is not seeking criminal charges against the 6-year-old boy who shot his elementary school teacher in January.

Couple Accused of Running Prostitution Operation

  • A tip from a concerned Mechanicsville citizen led to the arrest of two parents accused of running a prostitution operation out of their home. As investigators worked, they say they uncovered details that even they found tough to talk about publicly.

GOP Leader Hospitalized

First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate leader when the new Congress convened, breaking the previous record of 16 years.(Source: POOL via CNN)
  • Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalized after tripping at a local hotel, a spokesman for the senator said. McConnell’s office did not provide additional detail on his condition or how long he may be absent from the Senate.

Mother Looking for Answers After Daughter Dies

  • A Henrico mother is still looking for answers after her daughter went on vacation to Puerto Rico in February but never returned. Oneisha Simone Shearin was pronounced dead inside her hotel bathroom on the morning of Feb. 25.

Severe Weather Preparedness

  • This week, NBC12′s First Alert Weather Team is helping you get ready for the spring and summer severe weather season. You can catch up on all those stories here.

