Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

New edition of Monopoly to feature Richmond

The board game’s makers want Richmonders to help design the board
The board game’s makers want Richmonders to help design the board.
The board game’s makers want Richmonders to help design the board.(WWBT)
By Shantel Davis
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The board game Monopoly is sure to bring up some memories, racing around the board looking for a clean sweep to own most of the properties. Now, you get a say on how to help recreate this childhood game.

“Richmond will receive its own version of the beloved family board game Monopoly,” said John Morano from Top Trumps USA, the company that manufactures the board game.

The company says they chose Richmond because of the pride of the people who live here.

“Richmond is great,” said VCU student Sophia Noorali. “They definitely deserve to know what it is, and we all play Monopoly. Why not play something that we love so much?”

So since this version will be a bit more personal, you can forget about fighting over spaces like New York Avenue, Atlantic Avenue, or that coveted Boardwalk.

”It’s going to be a board built by Richmond for ‘Richmonds,’ and that’s our goal,” Morano said.

Richmonders can now choose local places to be featured in the game, like VCU, the Maggie L. Walker Memorial Plaza, The Diamond and more classic RVA locations.

”Belle Isle, it’s such a fun place to go if you haven’t been there. I definitely recommend it,” Noorali said. “Also, the James River Canal Walk, that’s really, really popular, especially with the youth around here. It’s key to know about that if you were to come to Richmond, So if it’s on the game, people will know about it and get a chance to see it.”

Whatever you choose, it’s all up to you. The game board maker is looking for areas in the community with longevity, credibility and community outreach.

Top Trumps USA says there are only 22 spaces to fill on this Richmond Edition, So if you want to submit your favorite place, email them at richmond@toptrumps.com with your suggestions no later than March 20.

The game is expected to be on store shelves this fall.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VDOT says all of the southbound lanes of I-95 near Parham Road and Chamberlayne Avenue are...
Driver dies in crash on I-95 near Parham Road
Tara Inman was released on a secured bond and James Inman is currently incarcerated at Pamunkey...
Couple arrested in connection to prostitution operation, child neglect in Hanover County
A construction worker was electrocuted after coming into contact with a 7.6 KV electric line.
Construction worker injured in crane accident in downtown Richmond
Watkins said it's been two weeks since her daughter's death and she's still waiting for her...
Henrico mother looking for answers after daughter dies on vacation
The Innsbrook Owners Association says it has plans for several events in 2022.
Woman pulled from lake at Innsbrook

Latest News

Gov. Youngkin announces $30M in recovery grants to combat pandemic learning loss
Gov. Youngkin announces $30M in recovery grants to combat pandemic learning loss
‘That’s a first’: Ball python discovered inside U-Haul truck
‘That’s a first’: Ball python discovered inside U-Haul truck
Audit prompts Richmond Department of Public Utilities to upgrade billing process
Audit prompts Richmond Department of Public Utilities to upgrade billing process
Youngkin says students in Virginia and across the country experienced catastrophic learning...
Gov. Youngkin announces $30M in recovery grants to combat pandemic learning loss