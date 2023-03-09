New edition of Monopoly to feature Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The board game Monopoly is sure to bring up some memories, racing around the board looking for a clean sweep to own most of the properties. Now, you get a say on how to help recreate this childhood game.

“Richmond will receive its own version of the beloved family board game Monopoly,” said John Morano from Top Trumps USA, the company that manufactures the board game.

The company says they chose Richmond because of the pride of the people who live here.

“Richmond is great,” said VCU student Sophia Noorali. “They definitely deserve to know what it is, and we all play Monopoly. Why not play something that we love so much?”

So since this version will be a bit more personal, you can forget about fighting over spaces like New York Avenue, Atlantic Avenue, or that coveted Boardwalk.

”It’s going to be a board built by Richmond for ‘Richmonds,’ and that’s our goal,” Morano said.

Richmonders can now choose local places to be featured in the game, like VCU, the Maggie L. Walker Memorial Plaza, The Diamond and more classic RVA locations.

”Belle Isle, it’s such a fun place to go if you haven’t been there. I definitely recommend it,” Noorali said. “Also, the James River Canal Walk, that’s really, really popular, especially with the youth around here. It’s key to know about that if you were to come to Richmond, So if it’s on the game, people will know about it and get a chance to see it.”

Whatever you choose, it’s all up to you. The game board maker is looking for areas in the community with longevity, credibility and community outreach.

Top Trumps USA says there are only 22 spaces to fill on this Richmond Edition, So if you want to submit your favorite place, email them at richmond@toptrumps.com with your suggestions no later than March 20.

The game is expected to be on store shelves this fall.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.