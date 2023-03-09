Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man scratches off $100,000 winning Virginia Lottery ticket while stopped at a red light

Junior Pantaleon Morales won $100,000 in the Virginia Lottery's Jumbo Cash game.
Junior Pantaleon Morales won $100,000 in the Virginia Lottery's Jumbo Cash game.(Photo: Virginia Lottery)
By David Hylton
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man scratched off the top $100,000 prize of the Jumbo Cash game recently while sitting at a red light.

“I saw the prize amount and got really nervous,” Junior Pantaleon Morales told Lottery officials. “I handed the ticket to my brother and asked him to check the prize for me.”

With the win, Morales is the first top-prize winner in the Jumbo Cash game.

He says he hopes to use his winnings for a down payment on a new house.

