Inmate dies while being admitted to Dinwiddie hospital

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -A Richmond inmate has died after state police say he was being admitted to a hospital in Dinwiddie County.

Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, March 6, the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office arrived at Central State Hospital to admit an inmate for treatment.

State police say 28-year-old Irvo N. Otieno of Richmond became combative during intake.

Otieno was restrained and later died.

His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for examination and autopsy.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office continues to investigate.

