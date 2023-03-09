Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

GRAPHIC: Punches apparently thrown on flight in Dallas, caught on video

GRAPHIC WARNING: Punches were thrown on a Southwest Airlines plane in Dallas on Monday, according to a witness and video. (Source: CAITLIN JOHNSON/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (CNN) - Safety in air travel in question again after a fist fight broke out on a Southwest Airlines plane in Dallas on Monday.

It marks the latest incident of unruly passenger behavior.

Passengers were boarding a plane at Dallas Love Field Airport bound for Phoenix when one man confronted another and started punching him, according to a passenger who witnessed the incident and captured it on video.

Some passengers reportedly jumped in to help de-escalate the situation.

It’s unclear what led up to the fight, but one of the men reportedly told passengers that the person he attacked approached his family aggressively.

The two men eventually left the plane before takeoff.

Southwest Airlines acknowledged the incident in a statement but said it has no further details to share other than the flight arrived on time and as scheduled.

The Dallas Police Department responded after the incident, but no arrests were made.

The FAA said the system’s software predicts when a plane is lined up to land on a taxiway and sends an alert to air-traffic controllers. (CNN)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Inman was released on a secured bond and James Inman is currently incarcerated at Pamunkey...
Couple arrested in connection to prostitution operation, child neglect in Hanover County
VDOT says all of the southbound lanes of I-95 near Parham Road and Chamberlayne Avenue are...
Driver dies in crash on I-95 near Parham Road
A construction worker was electrocuted after coming into contact with a 7.6 KV electric line.
Construction worker injured in crane accident in downtown Richmond
The Innsbrook Owners Association says it has plans for several events in 2022.
Woman pulled from lake at Innsbrook
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Newport News prosecutor says 6-year-old who shot teacher won’t face criminal charges

Latest News

At least five people are dead following a Russian missile strike that hit a residential area in...
Russian missile barrage slams into cities across Ukraine
The driver was unconscious when they arrived, sheriff's deputies said.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Woman suffers overdose behind wheel, authorities say
Police officers stand guard near a crime scene where three Los Angeles police officers were...
3 Los Angeles K-9 officers wounded; suspect dead in standoff
Three officers were wounded in a shooting in Los Angeles. Police say the suspect is dead. (KABC)
Suspect 'refused to comply' in LA standoff, police say