Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Gov. Youngkin announces $30M in recovery grants to combat pandemic learning loss

Youngkin says students in Virginia and across the country experienced catastrophic learning loss through the pandemic.
Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the upcoming release of $30 million in Learning Recovery Grants to parents to be used for qualifying education services
By Raven Brown
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Any parent or guardian already knows that getting kids to pay attention in school and learn during the pandemic was tough.

In fact, we saw a historic learning loss during that time. That’s why the state is announcing grants to help parents pay for tutoring and other learning tools.

Governor Glenn Youngkin said these funds will be used for qualifying educational services. If you meet the income threshold, you can use the money for everything from tutoring, after-school teaching and enrichment programs, and summer services.

“We also know that this loss was happening before COVID,” Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera said. “We know COVID exacerbated it, made it worse, illuminated more, but we also know of Virginia that we are seeing the loss of math and reading beforehand.”

Governor Youngkin and the State Education team are working on getting students back on track, announcing $30 million in grants to help with the pandemic learning loss. Every family will have the chance to apply.

Qualifying students whose family income does not exceed 300% of the federal poverty level will receive a $3,000 K-12 learning recovery grant; all other qualifying students will receive a $1,500 K-12 learning recovery grant.

“But we also want to prioritize and make sure that the families that needed the most, and those that are at a 300% of the poverty level, or more, that they are able to actually get double the amount of these grants,” Guidera said. “So that if a family of four, for example, which makes under $90,000 in income, they will have the ability to tap into $3,000, rather than just $1,500, to make sure that they can access more services to make sure that their children are doing are catching up as quickly as possible.”

Guidera said a parent-friendly, secure online service will allow qualified families to be vetted and approved.

“We are still in the process of setting up the signup sheet,” Guidera said. “And we will be working. We just signed a contract with an organization that is going to help administer this. And to make sure that the dollars are being well spent, that we’re tracking it, that it goes to legitimate providers, and that we’re protecting privacy.”

Guidera said the state will launch a campaign with schools and different non-profit organizations to make sure every parent can get their child the help they need.

“And we have to turn that trendline around, and we need to make sure that we are providing support for providing good information, great interventions so that every single child is achieving at the level that needs to be,” Guidera said.

Guidera said the state will also provide for the first time actionable information on where students are in their learning journey to every parent in the commonwealth.

Governor Youngkin is in D.C. Tuesday night and is set to participate in a CNN Town Hall called “The Battle Over Education.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VDOT says all of the southbound lanes of I-95 near Parham Road and Chamberlayne Avenue are...
Driver dies in crash on I-95 near Parham Road
Tara Inman was released on a secured bond and James Inman is currently incarcerated at Pamunkey...
Couple arrested in connection to prostitution operation, child neglect in Hanover County
A construction worker was electrocuted after coming into contact with a 7.6 KV electric line.
Construction worker injured in crane accident in downtown Richmond
Watkins said it's been two weeks since her daughter's death and she's still waiting for her...
Henrico mother looking for answers after daughter dies on vacation
The Innsbrook Owners Association says it has plans for several events in 2022.
Woman pulled from lake at Innsbrook

Latest News

Gov. Glenn Youngkin will be on CNN on March 9, 2023.
Youngkin to join 'CNN Town Hall'
Lawmakers passed a bill with near-unanimous support that would require pornography websites to...
Bill to require additional proof of age for porn sites in Virginia heads to Youngkin’s desk
During the Town Hall, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will take questions from a live studio...
Gov. Youngkin to address education on ‘CNN Town Hall’
Voters in Short Pump precinct cast their ballots. The area saw a surge in Democratic voters...
Virginia saw more than 25,000 ballots cast via same-day registration in law’s first year