Gov. Youngkin to address education on ‘CNN Town Hall’

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, DC (WWBT) - Gov. Glenn Youngkin will be discussing education on “CNN Town Hall” on Thursday night.

“During the Town Hall, Governor Youngkin will take questions from a live studio audience, and we will hear directly from parents, teachers, students and stakeholders about education and the issues that matter the most to families in Virginia and across the nation,” CNN said on its website.

The event, moderated by CNN’s Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper, airs at 9 p.m. Click/tap here for more information.

