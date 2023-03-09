FBI Richmond warns of latest cryptocurrency scam

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -FBI Richmond is warning the community of a growing cryptocurrency scam commonly referred to as “pig-butchering.”

In the scene, scammers pose as highly successful cryptocurrency traders trying to make an “innocent connection” with the victim. Their victim is then sent a fraudulent link or phone number to set up an investment account.

Then, scammers provide fake returns to encourage victims to invest more.

The victims then discover their scammed when they attempt to cash out their investments or when the fraudster stops communicating with them.

The FBI says victims are being approached on social media and even dating apps, with the scammer seemingly trying to attempt an “innocent” connection.

