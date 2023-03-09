Your Money with Carlson Financial
FBI Richmond warns of latest cryptocurrency scam

Cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin, in an unregulated industry, the Better Business Bureau warns.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -FBI Richmond is warning the community of a growing cryptocurrency scam commonly referred to as “pig-butchering.”

In the scene, scammers pose as highly successful cryptocurrency traders trying to make an “innocent connection” with the victim. Their victim is then sent a fraudulent link or phone number to set up an investment account.

Then, scammers provide fake returns to encourage victims to invest more.

The victims then discover their scammed when they attempt to cash out their investments or when the fraudster stops communicating with them.

The FBI says victims are being approached on social media and even dating apps, with the scammer seemingly trying to attempt an “innocent” connection.

