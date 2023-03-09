Your Money with Carlson Financial
Chesterfield police: Shots fired during drug deal; officer assaulted

2 people were arrested after the incident on White Rock Terrace
The Chesterfield County Police Department arrested two people after the incident on White Rock Terrace.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department says two people were arrested after a home was hit by bullets and an officer was assaulted following a drug deal.

Police were called to the scene in the 6500 block of White Rock Terrace on Wednesday to find a home struck multiple times by bullets. An officer spotted the suspect’s vehicle and made a stop a short time later.

Police say a man inside the vehicle assaulted the officer and attempted to flee.

That man - Malachi Cook, 19 - was apprehended a short time later.

Police say Cook and a woman - Keniyah Blackwell, 18 - were in the area to sell marijuana. Cook realized the buyer had not paid the agreed-upon price and shot at what he thought was the home of the buyer.

However, police say that the home was not that of the buyer.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Cook faces the following charges:

  • Five counts of attempted malicious wounding
  • Assault on a law enforcement officer
  • Distribution of marijuana
  • Shooting into an occupied dwelling
  • Providing false ID to law enforcement
  • Two conspiracy charges
  • A concealed carry violation

Blackwell, who was in the vehicle with Cook, was arrested and charged with distribution of marijuana and conspiracy.

