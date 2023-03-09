Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Bill to require additional proof of age for porn sites in Virginia heads to Youngkin’s desk

Lawmakers passed a bill with near-unanimous support that would require pornography websites to...
Lawmakers passed a bill with near-unanimous support that would require pornography websites to more stringently verify whether a person is 18 before allowing them access to the site.(Source: Pixabay)
By Nathaniel Cline
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Virginia lawmakers recently passed a bill with near-unanimous support that would require pornography websites to more stringently verify whether a person is 18 before allowing them access to the site. However, some say the legislation raises data privacy concerns while doing little to keep minors out of pornographic websites.

Under the bill, verifying the age of a person trying to access these sites would go a step further than simply typing in a date of birth, said patron Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, during a House subcommittee last month. Websites, he said, would have to implement more advanced methods of their choosing to verify age, such as requiring users to submit copies of government-issued identification, biometric scans or use other forms of commercial age verification software.

“What we’ve had is the unfettered wild, wild west ability of these pornography sites, such as YouPorn and Pornhub, to have someone who accesses their site without restriction to age,” Stanley said.

The legislation aims to address the “epidemic” of childhood exposure to pornography, Stanley said.

Read more on virginiamercury.com >

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Inman was released on a secured bond and James Inman is currently incarcerated at Pamunkey...
Couple arrested in connection to prostitution operation, child neglect in Hanover County
VDOT says all of the southbound lanes of I-95 near Parham Road and Chamberlayne Avenue are...
Driver dies in crash on I-95 near Parham Road
A construction worker was electrocuted after coming into contact with a 7.6 KV electric line.
Construction worker injured in crane accident in downtown Richmond
The Innsbrook Owners Association says it has plans for several events in 2022.
Woman pulled from lake at Innsbrook
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Newport News prosecutor says 6-year-old who shot teacher won’t face criminal charges

Latest News

During the Town Hall, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will take questions from a live studio...
Gov. Youngkin to address education on ‘CNN Town Hall’
Newport News police respond to a shooting at Richneck Elementary School on Friday, Jan. 6.
News to Know for Thursday, March 9
Crews respond to fire at commercial building
Crews respond to fire at commercial building
A 6-year-old who shot a teacher will not face charges
Prosecutor: 6-year-old who shot teacher won’t face criminal charges