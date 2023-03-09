Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Audit prompts Richmond Department of Public Utilities to upgrade billing process

Utility billing concerns and aging technology are some of the issues facing Richmond’s...
Utility billing concerns and aging technology are some of the issues facing Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities, as those inside the department try to usher it into the 21st century.(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Utility billing concerns and aging technology are some of the issues facing Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities, as those inside the department try to usher it into the 21st century.

“We are in the department of public utilities, looking very closely at those estimated reads but we need the public’s help in some aspects. A lot of what we see in our data points to the fact that these assets, either the meter or the transmitting devices are aging,” said April Bingham, Richmond Dept. of Public Utilities Senior Director.

A 40-page audit is revealing a problem within the city’s department of public utilities, mainly with billing. The documents show DPU estimated between 9,000 and 10,000 bills each month last year.

DPU serves about 130,000 customers in total. The audit also revealed DPU is owed more than $60 million in unpaid bills.

“We recognize that a lot of customers may have concerns about their consumption and whether it’s accurate or not but what I will say to you Henry is that the meter itself, it’s going to always produce what’s happening inside the property,” said Bingham.

The department is dealing with a backlog of estimated billings due to the impacts of the pandemic and a 26% workforce vacancy rate.

Now on the table, 20 recommendations for improvement with a heavy focus on automation and technology upgrades for meter reading.

DPU could also roll out a modern online billing system by early 2025.

“I’m excited to say in my new role I’m the biggest champion that we have right now for our new billing system. The system that we have is nearly 40 years old. It does not offer the bells and whistles of modern technology,” said Bingham.

Meanwhile, the mayor’s proposed budget calls for utilities rates to go up by about 9%. The city estimates this will result in an average $8.86 per month increase.

You can read the audit here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Inman was released on a secured bond and James Inman is currently incarcerated at Pamunkey...
Couple arrested in connection to prostitution operation, child neglect in Hanover County
VDOT says all of the southbound lanes of I-95 near Parham Road and Chamberlayne Avenue are...
Driver dies in crash on I-95 near Parham Road
A construction worker was electrocuted after coming into contact with a 7.6 KV electric line.
Construction worker injured in crane accident in downtown Richmond
The Innsbrook Owners Association says it has plans for several events in 2022.
Woman pulled from lake at Innsbrook
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Newport News prosecutor says 6-year-old who shot teacher won’t face criminal charges

Latest News

Don’t just pay the minimum on your credit card bill
Expert: Don’t just pay the minimum on your credit card bill
Expert: Don’t just pay the minimum on your credit card bill
The Byrd Theatre has been home to the French Film Festival in Richmond.
Richmond’s French Film Festival canceled
Holi, the traditionally Hindu, festival is celebrated by millions around the world.
Children’s author shares what the Festival of Colors can teach us about race and consent