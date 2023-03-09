Audit prompts Richmond Department of Public Utilities to upgrade billing process

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Utility billing concerns and aging technology are some of the issues facing Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities, as those inside the department try to usher it into the 21st century.

“We are in the department of public utilities, looking very closely at those estimated reads but we need the public’s help in some aspects. A lot of what we see in our data points to the fact that these assets, either the meter or the transmitting devices are aging,” said April Bingham, Richmond Dept. of Public Utilities Senior Director.

A 40-page audit is revealing a problem within the city’s department of public utilities, mainly with billing. The documents show DPU estimated between 9,000 and 10,000 bills each month last year.

DPU serves about 130,000 customers in total. The audit also revealed DPU is owed more than $60 million in unpaid bills.

“We recognize that a lot of customers may have concerns about their consumption and whether it’s accurate or not but what I will say to you Henry is that the meter itself, it’s going to always produce what’s happening inside the property,” said Bingham.

The department is dealing with a backlog of estimated billings due to the impacts of the pandemic and a 26% workforce vacancy rate.

Now on the table, 20 recommendations for improvement with a heavy focus on automation and technology upgrades for meter reading.

DPU could also roll out a modern online billing system by early 2025.

“I’m excited to say in my new role I’m the biggest champion that we have right now for our new billing system. The system that we have is nearly 40 years old. It does not offer the bells and whistles of modern technology,” said Bingham.

Meanwhile, the mayor’s proposed budget calls for utilities rates to go up by about 9%. The city estimates this will result in an average $8.86 per month increase.

You can read the audit here.

