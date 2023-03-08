Wednesday Forecast: Cold pattern begins today with no warmup in sight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today begins a stretch of colder than normal weather that could last for the next two or three weeks.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. North wind 10-15mph, 25mph gusts. Highs in the low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny with clouds increasing during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: Cloudy with areas of light rain likely. Less than 1/4″ expected. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid and upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low-50s.

FIRST ALERT: Time change this upcoming weekend! We “spring forward” returning to daylight saving time, turning our clocks an hour ahead 2:00 am Sunday.

Sunday: Partly sunny, becoming mostly cloudy. Light rain possible toward evening. Lows in the low-30s, highs in the mid-50s. (Evening Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Light rain likely. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low-50s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.

