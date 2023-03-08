Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Wednesday Forecast: Cold pattern begins today with no warmup in sight

Chilly rain likely Friday and again on Monday
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:03 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today begins a stretch of colder than normal weather that could last for the next two or three weeks.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. North wind 10-15mph, 25mph gusts. Highs in the low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny with clouds increasing during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: Cloudy with areas of light rain likely. Less than 1/4″ expected. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid and upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low-50s.

FIRST ALERT: Time change this upcoming weekend! We “spring forward” returning to daylight saving time, turning our clocks an hour ahead 2:00 am Sunday.

Sunday: Partly sunny, becoming mostly cloudy. Light rain possible toward evening. Lows in the low-30s, highs in the mid-50s. (Evening Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Light rain likely. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low-50s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash shut down both lanes of Chippenham Parkway on Monday, March 6.
Police identify driver killed in fiery crash on Chippenham Parkway
CDC officials say the bacteria is called Shigella and infections from it can cause a fever,...
CDC warns about increasingly drug-resistant bacteria that causes stomach bug
Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on...
Buc-ee’s could be coming to Virginia
The Innsbrook Owners Association says it has plans for several events in 2022.
Woman pulled from lake at Innsbrook
Kroger employees allege that bugs in the company’s new payroll software system cheat them out...
Virginia, West Va. Kroger employees allege computer-generated wage theft

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Mostly sunny and breezy again Wednesday
Forecast: Mostly sunny and breezy again Wednesday
Drone footage revealed the damage caused by tornadoes in the area in 2018.
How to stay safe when a tornado threatens Central Virginia
Tuesday Forecast: Sunny and breezy